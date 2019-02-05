Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Addie Delores Tolliver-Bell, 89, of Ford City went to be with the Lord at 5:02 a.m. Sunday surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 27, 1929, in Ford City, and was a daughter of the late Frank J. Tolliver Sr. and Sarah Catherine Bennett (Tolliver) Allensworth.

Mrs. Bell worked in Hines, Ill., for Hines Veterans Hospital. On her return to Ford City, she worked as a caretaker before marrying her husband, the late Edward Bell Sr. on June 5, 1954. They celebrated 49 years of marriage before he passed on Oct. 22, 2003.

During that time, she worked at the local Head Start Program.

With God's blessing, Delores continued to do what she loved, which was to be a stay-at-home wife and mother.

Mrs. Bell was a member of Second Baptist Church in Ford City, where she was a choir member and could be seen wearing her "signature hat," smiling, and singing and praising the Lord. She also loved baking bread, playing UNO, and watching "The Young and the Restless" and "Family Feud."

She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her children, the Rev. Janice (Rev. Anthony) Massey of Rochester, Diane Ransom of Newark, N.J., Edward Bell Jr. of Kittanning, Lucille (Courtney) Senior of Penn Hills, Arvin (Julia) Bell of Butler, Ernie (Cleda) Bell of Worthington, Gene (Kimberly) Bell of Vandergrift, Charlie Bell of Ford City, Ephraim Bell of Pataskala, Ohio, Robin Bell of Clarion, Jerry Bell of Ben Avon, Pa., and Perry Bell of Ford City.

She also is survived by her brother, Homer (Connie) Allensworth Jr. of Charleroi; her sisters, Juanita Carr of Ford City, June Reyes and Dorothy Witcher, both of Plum Borough, and Patricia Stevenson of Washington Township; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Tolliver of Ford City; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Edward Bell Sr., Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her son, Tyrone Bell; her granddaughter, Corrina Marie Bell; her brothers, Frank James Tolliver Jr. and John M. Allensworth; and her parents, Frank J. Tolliver Sr. and Sarah Catherine Bennett (Tolliver) Allensworth and Homer Allensworth Sr.

TOLLIVER-BELL - Visitation for Addie Delores Tolliver-Bell, who died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Mantini Funeral Home, 701 6th Ave., Ford City.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Second Baptist Church in Ford City.

Interment will take place at Ford City Cemetery.



701 6Th Ave

Ford City , PA 16226

