Albert E. Gianneski, 91, of Butler passed away Monday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice.
Born Sept. 15, 1927, he was the son of the late Julio and Ann Magala Gianneski.
Albert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served during World War II.
He was employed for 32 years as a conductor for the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad.
Albert was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
He was also a HAM Radio operator with the handle of KV3I.
He is survived by three daughters, Kim Wolfrom and her husband, Jim, of Olean, N.Y., Lynn Machen and her husband, Lenny, of Butler, and Lisa Marra and her husband, John "Rocky," of Butler; six grandchildren, Ryan Wolfrom and Megan, Johnny, Bradley, Matthew and Sarah "Peach" Marra; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was anxiously awaiting the birth of his 11th great-grandchild.
Albert is also survived by his aunt, Mary Davidson of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Warren Gianneski, who passed away April 23, 1997; and one brother.
GIANNESKI - There will be no public visitation for Albert E. Gianneski, who died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Wednesday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.
Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded at the church by VFW Post 249, American Legion Post 117 and American Legion Post 778.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
