Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvera "Jean" Lamison. View Sign

Alvera "Jean" Campbell Lamison, 89, of Butler, passed away on Monday at her residence.

She was born Dec. 10, 1929, in Butler, to the late Harry Alvin Campbell and the late Elizabeth Hale Campbell.

Jean was a custodian for more than 30 years at Slippery Rock University, retiring in March 1996.

She loved gardening, crocheting, her family, the Lord, and her dog, Bear.

She was a member of Muddy Creek Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her one son, Eric Lamison of Butler; two daughters, Natalie (Don) Holmquist of Las Vegas, Nev., and Frankie (David) Hunt of Slippery Rock; three grandchildren, Charissa (Kevin) Kryzwada, Cody Lamison and Colton Lamison; two stepgrandchildren, Roman Hunt and Amanda Hunt; one great-grandchild, Logan Kryzwada; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank T. Lamison, whom she married on June 7, 1952, and who passed away on Nov. 6, 1997; two brothers, Donald Campbell and Joseph Campbell; two sisters, Daisy Osche and Elizabeth Bridge; and her half brother, John Wilson.

LAMISON - Friends of Alvera "Jean" Campbell Lamison, who died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with the Rev. Matthew Kail of Muddy Creek Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will take place in Muddy Creek United Presbyterian Church cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at



Alvera "Jean" Campbell Lamison, 89, of Butler, passed away on Monday at her residence.She was born Dec. 10, 1929, in Butler, to the late Harry Alvin Campbell and the late Elizabeth Hale Campbell.Jean was a custodian for more than 30 years at Slippery Rock University, retiring in March 1996.She loved gardening, crocheting, her family, the Lord, and her dog, Bear.She was a member of Muddy Creek Presbyterian Church.She is survived by her one son, Eric Lamison of Butler; two daughters, Natalie (Don) Holmquist of Las Vegas, Nev., and Frankie (David) Hunt of Slippery Rock; three grandchildren, Charissa (Kevin) Kryzwada, Cody Lamison and Colton Lamison; two stepgrandchildren, Roman Hunt and Amanda Hunt; one great-grandchild, Logan Kryzwada; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank T. Lamison, whom she married on June 7, 1952, and who passed away on Nov. 6, 1997; two brothers, Donald Campbell and Joseph Campbell; two sisters, Daisy Osche and Elizabeth Bridge; and her half brother, John Wilson.LAMISON - Friends of Alvera "Jean" Campbell Lamison, who died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with the Rev. Matthew Kail of Muddy Creek Presbyterian Church officiating.Burial will take place in Muddy Creek United Presbyterian Church cemetery.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Funeral Home Thompson-Miller Funeral Home

124 E North St

Butler , PA 16001

724-287-3706 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close