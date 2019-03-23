Andrea G. Bixler of Enon Valley, Pa., passed away Thursday morning at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. She was 51 years old.
|
Andrea was born on Aug. 27, 1967, the eldest daughter of David G. and Millie (Altmire) Bixler,
Andrea was a gift from day one and brought so much joy to so many.
She was a Mohawk High School 1986 graduate and was a faithful member of Westfield Church.
Her family knew her as the family fact keeper. She loved traveling, especially to watch her sister, Nicole, perform all over the world. She kept many endearing relationships with her Facebook friends, but her family is what gave her the greatest joy and pleasure and she loved them all so much.
She leaves behind her mom and dad, David and Millie Bixler of Enon Valley, Pa.; her sister, Nicole Shay of Las Vegas, Nev.; her nieces, Andrea and Shannon Shay of Las Vegas, Nev.; and her nephew, David Shay of Las Vegas, Nev.
She also leaves behind her many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her Westfield Church extended family.
Sadly, Andrea is the first of the immediate family to pass and was preceded in death by her grandparents, Orrin and Dora Johnson Bixler and John and Jessie Delong Altmire.
BIXLER - The family of Andrea G. Bixler, who died Thursday, March 21, 2019, will receive visitors from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Westfield Presbyterian Church, 1363 Mount Jackson Road, New Castle.
Following the visitation, a service will be held at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Mark Hughes officiating.
Andrea will be laid to rest on Monday in the Eau Claire Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pa.
Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home
203 Oak St
Bessemer, PA 16112
(724) 667-7733
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019