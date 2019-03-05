Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Burns. View Sign

Ann (Schlatter) Burns, 80, of Kittanning died Monday at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born March 17, 1938, in Hoboken, N.J., and was a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Poore) Schlatter.

Ann retired from Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was an avid gardener and enjoyed crocheting, reading and camping. She also was a Pittsburgh sports fan.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin Rapone of Grove City, Heather (David) Alberth of Gibsonia, and Rachel Crowley of Export, Pa.; her son, Scott Burns of Brandon, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her companion of 19 years, Norm Bell of Kittanning; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Burns; and her brother, Robert Schlatter.

BURNS - Friends of Ann (Schlatter) Burns, who died Monday, March 4, 2019, will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, with the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's honor to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

For more information please visit



Ann (Schlatter) Burns, 80, of Kittanning died Monday at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.She was born March 17, 1938, in Hoboken, N.J., and was a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Poore) Schlatter.Ann retired from Butler Memorial Hospital.She was an avid gardener and enjoyed crocheting, reading and camping. She also was a Pittsburgh sports fan.She is survived by her daughters, Robin Rapone of Grove City, Heather (David) Alberth of Gibsonia, and Rachel Crowley of Export, Pa.; her son, Scott Burns of Brandon, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her companion of 19 years, Norm Bell of Kittanning; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Burns; and her brother, Robert Schlatter.BURNS - Friends of Ann (Schlatter) Burns, who died Monday, March 4, 2019, will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, with the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's honor to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com Funeral Home Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc

253 N Grant Ave

Kittanning , PA 16201

(724) 543-1759 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.