Ann (Schlatter) Burns, 80, of Kittanning died Monday at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born March 17, 1938, in Hoboken, N.J., and was a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Poore) Schlatter.
Ann retired from Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was an avid gardener and enjoyed crocheting, reading and camping. She also was a Pittsburgh sports fan.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Rapone of Grove City, Heather (David) Alberth of Gibsonia, and Rachel Crowley of Export, Pa.; her son, Scott Burns of Brandon, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her companion of 19 years, Norm Bell of Kittanning; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Burns; and her brother, Robert Schlatter.
BURNS - Friends of Ann (Schlatter) Burns, who died Monday, March 4, 2019, will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, with the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's honor to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
