Anna Catherine "Rena" (Baxter) Liparulo, 93, of Monongahela passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday in Manor Care of Peters Township.

Born May 13, 1925, in Monongahela, she was the daughter of Thomas E. Sr. and Jennie (Bautz) Baxter.

Following her graduation in 1943 from Monongahela High School, Catherine attended the Washington School of Nursing.

She retired as a registered nurse from the former Monongahela Memorial Hospital.

A member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Monongahela, she had belonged to their Altar Rosary Christian Mother Society and the Ladies of Charity. She was also a member of the Ladies GAR (Grand Army of the Republic).

Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, Nicholas and Anne Liparulo of North Huntingdon, Joseph Liparulo of Monongahela, with whom she made her home, Lewis and Susan Liparulo of Butler, and Timothy and Beverly Liparulo of Bethel Park; a daughter and son- in-law, Anna and James Markovich of Monongahela; a sister, Rose Gust of Monongahela; eight loving grandchildren, Timothy (Brooke) Liparulo, Matthew (China) Liparulo, Loren (Jesse) Mottern, Karen (Ben) Chasnis, Steven (Caitlin) Markovich, Todd Liparulo, Joseph Liparulo and Erik Markovich and his fiancée, Michelle Gross; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Baxter of New Eagle and Wilda Baxter of Monongahela.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Liparulo Sr., who died Dec. 27, 1993; four brothers, Thomas Jr., Albert, James and Paul Baxter; and seven sisters Eugenia Baxter, Elizabeth Henderson, Coleen Tosi, Ella Mae Good, Martha Frye, Bertha Bozovich and Doris Buell.

LIPARULO - Friends of Anna Catherine "Rena" (Baxter) Liparulo, who died Saturday, March 23, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 722 W. Main St., Monongahela, with the Rev. Kevin Dominik and the Rev. Douglas Boyd as co-celebrants.

Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 722 W. Main St., Monongahela, PA 15063.

