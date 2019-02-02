Anthony A. Iarrapino Sr., 93, of Butler died Thursday evening at Chicora Medical Center.
|
Born June 13, 1925, in Butler, he was the son of the late Pasquale Iarrapino and Gelsomina (Marinaro) Iarrapino.
Anthony was retired from plant 2 at the Armco Steel Plant and was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church.
Anthony was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his son, Anthony A. (Annette) Iarrapino Jr. of Butler; and two grandchildren, Emma and Leo Iarrapino.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (Varrasso) Iarrapino; two brothers; and two sisters.
IARRAPINO - Friends of Anthony A. Iarrapino Sr., who died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, will be received from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Deacon Mitch Natali will officiate.
Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery, Butler.
Donations may be made to the of Western PA, 555 Grant St., Suite 380, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
