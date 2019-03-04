Anthony "Tony" Salamone, 94, of St. Petersburg, a well-known area resident and World War II veteran, passed away early Saturday morning, at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.
SALAMONE - Friends of Anthony "Tony" Salamone, who died Saturday, March 2, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton.
Military honors accorded by the VFW Post 7073 and American Legion Post 598, both of Parker, will be at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Emlenton.
Interment will take place in St. Petersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Tony's name may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 177, Emlenton, PA 16373.
Hile Funeral Home Inc
1204 Kerr Ave
Emlenton, PA 16373
(724) 867-0023
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 4, 2019