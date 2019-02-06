Arthur "Barry" Marshall, 77, of Chicora passed away Monday at Chicora Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 24, 1941, in Freeport, to the late George Marshall and the late Lillian Lipp Marshall.
Barry worked 18 years at Pullman Standard. He then became a self-employed owner of Barry Marshall Insulation.
He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam era, serving stateside.
Barry was a former member of First English Church.
He was a member of the Beer Drinkers Society of Chicora.
He loved to hunt, fish, garden and cook.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather (Richard) Barger of Beaver Falls; his son, Brad (Angela Johns) Marshall of Butler; three grandchildren, Drew Barger, Taylor Barger and Adam Marshall; one brother, Dennis (Beverly) Marshall; and one niece, Stacy Kobert.
Folks, this camping trip is over ....
MARSHALL - Friends of Arthur "Barry" Marshall, who died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, will be received by the family from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, where funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Boomhower officiating.
Burial will take place in the Greenlawn Burial Estates.
