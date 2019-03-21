Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barbara (Bowser) Earley, 80, of Canonsburg, formerly of Levittown, passed away on Monday surrounded by her family.

Barbara was raised as a pastor's daughter. She devoted her life to the Lord, church and family.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, and was the greatest pie maker of all time. Most of all, the joy in Barbara's life was her grandchildren.

Barbara will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She was the beloved wife of the late Harry L. Earley; the loving mother of Pamela Sue (Richard) Chrzanowski, Christine (Dale) Hensley and Michael (Karen) Earley; the proud grandmother of Derek (Susan), Shawn, Tyler, Kelcie, Matthew and Noel; and the caring great-grandmother of Addison, Carter, Brayden and Beau.

She is also survived by her brother, Ottis Bowser.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hulbert and Olive Bowser; and her brothers, Leroy, Edward, Larry and Orville Bowser.

EARLEY - Friends and family of Barbara (Bowser) Earley, who died Monday, March 18, 2019, are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Beinhauer Family Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, where a service will be at held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Crossroads Ministries, 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville, PA 15332.

Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.



Barbara (Bowser) Earley, 80, of Canonsburg, formerly of Levittown, passed away on Monday surrounded by her family.Barbara was raised as a pastor's daughter. She devoted her life to the Lord, church and family.She enjoyed cooking and baking, and was the greatest pie maker of all time. Most of all, the joy in Barbara's life was her grandchildren.Barbara will be truly missed by all who knew her.She was the beloved wife of the late Harry L. Earley; the loving mother of Pamela Sue (Richard) Chrzanowski, Christine (Dale) Hensley and Michael (Karen) Earley; the proud grandmother of Derek (Susan), Shawn, Tyler, Kelcie, Matthew and Noel; and the caring great-grandmother of Addison, Carter, Brayden and Beau.She is also survived by her brother, Ottis Bowser.She was preceded in death by her parents, Hulbert and Olive Bowser; and her brothers, Leroy, Edward, Larry and Orville Bowser.EARLEY - Friends and family of Barbara (Bowser) Earley, who died Monday, March 18, 2019, are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Beinhauer Family Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, where a service will be at held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.Interment will be private.Memorial donations may be made to the Crossroads Ministries, 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville, PA 15332.Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer. Funeral Home Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes

2828 Washington Road

McMurray , PA 15317

724-941-3211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close