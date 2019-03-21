Barbara (Bowser) Earley, 80, of Canonsburg, formerly of Levittown, passed away on Monday surrounded by her family.
Barbara was raised as a pastor's daughter. She devoted her life to the Lord, church and family.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, and was the greatest pie maker of all time. Most of all, the joy in Barbara's life was her grandchildren.
Barbara will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was the beloved wife of the late Harry L. Earley; the loving mother of Pamela Sue (Richard) Chrzanowski, Christine (Dale) Hensley and Michael (Karen) Earley; the proud grandmother of Derek (Susan), Shawn, Tyler, Kelcie, Matthew and Noel; and the caring great-grandmother of Addison, Carter, Brayden and Beau.
She is also survived by her brother, Ottis Bowser.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hulbert and Olive Bowser; and her brothers, Leroy, Edward, Larry and Orville Bowser.
EARLEY - Friends and family of Barbara (Bowser) Earley, who died Monday, March 18, 2019, are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Beinhauer Family Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, where a service will be at held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Crossroads Ministries, 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville, PA 15332.
Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019