Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barbara J. Johnston, 71, of Portersville died early Saturday morning at the Butler VNA Inpatient Hospice.

Barbara was born March 16, 1947, in West Union, W.Va., the daughter of Robert Junior and Bertha E. White Watson.

She was a 1966 graduate of Slippery Rock High School and had been employed as a caregiver.

Barbara was a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church of Portersville.

She was a volunteer with the Portersville EMS, was a 25 year volunteer with the Portersville Food Pantry, a member of the NRA and the Women's Pool League in Ellwood City.

Barbara loved to fish and do crafts. She loved the outdoors.

Survivors include one son, Christopher (Tonya) Johnston of Slippery Rock; two brothers, James Robert (Tracy) Watson of Butler and Bill Watson of Grove City; one granddaughter Charlie; two grandsons, Justin and Joshua; numerous nephews and nieces; and her companion, James O'Leary of Portersville.

Barbara was preceded by her husband, Danny L. Johnston.

JOHNSTON - Visitation for Barbara J. Johnston, who died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St., Prospect.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Fry officiating.

Burial will be in the Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Portersville Food Pantry in Barbara's name.



Barbara J. Johnston, 71, of Portersville died early Saturday morning at the Butler VNA Inpatient Hospice.Barbara was born March 16, 1947, in West Union, W.Va., the daughter of Robert Junior and Bertha E. White Watson.She was a 1966 graduate of Slippery Rock High School and had been employed as a caregiver.Barbara was a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church of Portersville.She was a volunteer with the Portersville EMS, was a 25 year volunteer with the Portersville Food Pantry, a member of the NRA and the Women's Pool League in Ellwood City.Barbara loved to fish and do crafts. She loved the outdoors.Survivors include one son, Christopher (Tonya) Johnston of Slippery Rock; two brothers, James Robert (Tracy) Watson of Butler and Bill Watson of Grove City; one granddaughter Charlie; two grandsons, Justin and Joshua; numerous nephews and nieces; and her companion, James O'Leary of Portersville.Barbara was preceded by her husband, Danny L. Johnston.JOHNSTON - Visitation for Barbara J. Johnston, who died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St., Prospect.Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Fry officiating.Burial will be in the Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Portersville Food Pantry in Barbara's name. Funeral Home Jay Bryan Funeral Home

443 Main St

Prospect , PA 16052

(724) 865-2550 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close