Bertha R. Dufford, 91, of Butler died Monday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born June 1, 1927, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Dufford and Alice (Flemm) Dufford.Bertha had worked as a housekeeper and had enjoyed listening to classical music.Surviving are her stepbrother, Martin (Pam) Dufford of Butler; one stepsister, Betty (Ron) Smith of Connoquenessing; a sister-in-law, Margaret "Peg" Dufford of Valencia; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence V. Dufford and George A. Dufford; a sister Doris Fair; two stepbrothers, Harold Dufford and Robert Dufford; and two step sisters, Anna Slagle and Rose McCoy.DUFFORD - Arrangements for Bertha R. Dufford, who died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com