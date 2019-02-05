Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Ann Birckbichler, 92, of Butler died Sunday evening at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

Born Nov. 16, 1926, in Tolono, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Jesse Cobb and Hazel (Concrite) Cobb.

Betty was retired from Kmart in Butler.

She was a member of St. Christopher at the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Prospect.

When she was younger, Betty was an avid golfer and bowler.

Surviving are her four sons, Joseph (Patricia) and Phillip (Barbara) Birckbichler, both of Butler, Stephen (Donna) Birckbichler of Chicora, and Jeffrey (Patricia) Birckbichler of Butler; one daughter, Barbara (James) Ippolito of Charleston, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Barbara "Bobbi" Birckbichler of Collegeville, Pa.; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendel A. "Chip" Birckbichler, whom she married Jan. 10, 1946, and who died May 3, 2008; her son, Michael Birckbichler; 10 brothers; two sisters; and an infant granddaughter.

BIRCKBICHLER - Friends of Betty Ann Birckbichler, who died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The Rev. Steven Neff will officiate.

Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 100 W. Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



