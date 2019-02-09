Betty Jane Rieser, 92, of Cabot passed away on Wednesday, Feb.6, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019