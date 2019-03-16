Betty Jean Davis, 95, of West Deer Township passed away at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township on Wednesday surrounded by her family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean "Jean" Davis.
One of eight children, she was born July 25, 1923, in Summerville, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Benninger Thomas.
Jean lived a blessed and happy life, full of adventure. She loved to travel with her husband out West and enjoyed going to the casinos. They enjoyed their boat at Presque Isle Marina in Erie and camping.
She was formerly the co-owner of the Dance Shoppe in Shopper's Plaza in Allison Park.
Jean also enjoyed card club, candy making, Western movies and collecting angels.
She is survived by one sister, Mary Allori, 97, of Mesa, Ariz.; her daughters, K. Christine Negley of Bakerstown, and Sondra (Pete) Begerow of Pinellas Park, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Allisa Negley of Bakerstown, Janeen (Will) Wrotny of Mars, Gretchen (Anthony) Montagna of Summerville, S.C., Shawn (Tiana) Negley of Evans City, Nicole and Scott Fetzick of Gibsonia, and Anita (Steven) Fetzick of Pittsburgh; nine great-grandchildren, Autumn, Samuel and Benjamin Wrotny, Nathan and Olivia Montagna, and John, Noah, Simon and Mark Negley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Samuel Noble Davis; a daughter, Susan Davis Fetzick; a son, Timothy S. Davis; as well as six siblings.
DAVIS - Friends of Betty Jean Davis, who died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Bakerstown United Methodist Church with the Rev. Keith Dunn, officiant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or at www.lightoflife.org.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 16, 2019