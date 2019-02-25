Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Bailey. View Sign

Betty L. Bailey, 84, of Harrisville passed away peacefully Sunday while under hospice care at Autumn Grove Nursing Home, following a brief illness.

Betty was born in Grove City on May 4, 1934, to John C. and Sylvia V. (Kelly) Whitesell.

She married Clair F. Bailey on April 17, 1954. He survives at home.

She was a graduate of Grove City High School.

Betty was a homemaker and member of West Unity Community Church.

She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 110, Stoneboro, and she served on the Marion Township Board of Elections for 36 years.

Betty was a member of the Pennsylvania Farmers Association and, along with her husband, she was a member of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs' Association, Butler.

In addition to her husband, Clair, she is survived by three sons, Gary D. Bailey and his wife, Deborah, of Harrisville, Richard L. Bailey and his wife, Amy, of Boyers and John W. Bailey of Harrisville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruth Anne Walter; and three brothers, Robert, Kenneth and William Whitesell.

BAILEY - Friends of Betty L. Bailey who died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Cunningham Funeral Home, with the Rev. Boyd Smith officiating.

Burial will be in Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.

Memorial donations can be made to VNA Hospice, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001



306 Bessemer Ave.

Grove City , PA 16127

