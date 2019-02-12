Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty L. Graham, 84, of Butler passed away on Monday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler.

She was born on May 10, 1934, in Evans City, and was the daughter of the late Clarence DeWitt Moore and Lucy M. (Hughes) Moore.

Mrs. Graham was a graduate of Evans City High School.

She worked at Mine Safety and in the office at Callery Chemical Co. for 10 years.

Mrs. Graham was an avid bowler and bingo player. She loved playing cards.

She is survived by one son, Kenneth D. (Cindy) Graham of North Carolina; two daughters, Tracy J. (Robert) Chiprean of Butler, and Lucy M. (Mark) Swedorske of Michigan; three grandchildren, Neal Chiprean, Matthew (McKala) Swedorske and Madison (Tom) Kinney; three great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin P. Graham, whom she married on June 20, 1955, and who passed away in 1993; two brothers, Ken Moore and Clarence "Junior" Moore; and also by one sister, Genevieve Johnston.

GRAHAM - Friends of Betty L. Graham, who died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Errington, neighbor and friend of Betty's, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at



