Beverly J. Boyle, 48, of Fenelton, passed away Sunday afternoon at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Born in Butler on Sept. 11, 1970, Beverly was the daughter Sandra Furey Lewis of Fenelton.
Beverly enjoyed Country music, going to concerts, casinos, and Steeler training camp.
She was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Herman.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two brothers, Donald Boyle and his wife, Janet, of Butler, and David Lewis and his wife, Shani, of Fenelton; her aunts and uncles, Lawrence and Rachel Furey, William and Theresa Furey, Lois and David Strang and Carol Osche, all of Fenelton; her nieces and nephews, Jason Boyle of Chicora, Shannon Williams and her husband, Troy, of Butler, Scarlett Lewis, David Lewis, Priscilla Lewis, and Nicholas Lewis, all of Fenelton.
BOYLE - Friends of Beverly J. Boyle, who died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 821 Herman Road, Butler, with the Rev. Ward Stakem, OFM, Cap., church pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2019