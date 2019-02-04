Beverly J. Elder

Beverly J. Elder, 84, of Valencia, formerly West Deer, passed away on Friday.
She was the beloved wife of the late John E. Elder; loving mother of John Elder, Dana (Jim) Petruska, and Donna Elder; grandmother of Brooks, Jimmy, Greg, David, and the late Ashley; and great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Wyatt, Greyson, and Gunner.
ELDER - Private burial for Beverly J. Elder, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be held in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville. Arrangements by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2019
