BilliePaige A. Edwards, 19, of Boyers passed away on Tuesday from injuries she received in a car accident.
Born Feb. 1, 2000, in Grove City, BilliePaige was the daughter of William and Amber Edwards.
BilliePaige graduated from Moniteau High School and was getting ready to start college at Butler County Community College.
She worked as a waitress at the Emlenton Truck Plaza.
BilliePaige enjoyed music, fashion, food and adventuring in the outdoors. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially her son.
Along with her parents, BilliePaige is survived by her son, Dalton Edwards; a sister, Abigail Edwards; and her grandmothers, Alene Baker and JoAnn Edwards.
BilliePaige was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Dalton Baker and Jack Edwards.
EDWARDS - Private funeral services for BilliePaige A. Edwards, who died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, are being held by the family.
Burial will take place at Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.
The Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville, is in charge of arrangements.
