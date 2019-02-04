Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Kirk. View Sign

Carol A. Kirk passed over Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, and is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Chambersburg, to the late Charles and Dorothy (Shadle) Leisher.

She graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School where she was active in the sports of swimming, basketball and track.

She worked various jobs throughout her life including the BonTon, telephone operator and retired from Shipley Energy as a customer service representative which she loved.

She was a people person. She talked to everyone as if she knew them her whole life.

Carol loved to knit and in her younger years she loved to dance. She also loved animals, especially dogs and her horses.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Kirk. They spent 28 years together and she was the love of his life and best friend. She was never able to have children but considered her stepchildren her own.

Carol is also survived by one daughter, Angie and her husband, Terry Christy; one son, Michael Kirk and his wife, Manda; and two granddaughters, Halie Christy and Josie Kirk.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Judy Houser; and a grandson Devin Kirk.

KIRK - All services for Carol A. Kirk, who died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, are private at Carol's request and have been entrusted to the care of the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be given at



Carol A. Kirk passed over Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, and is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.She was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Chambersburg, to the late Charles and Dorothy (Shadle) Leisher.She graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School where she was active in the sports of swimming, basketball and track.She worked various jobs throughout her life including the BonTon, telephone operator and retired from Shipley Energy as a customer service representative which she loved.She was a people person. She talked to everyone as if she knew them her whole life.Carol loved to knit and in her younger years she loved to dance. She also loved animals, especially dogs and her horses.She is survived by her husband, Allen Kirk. They spent 28 years together and she was the love of his life and best friend. She was never able to have children but considered her stepchildren her own.Carol is also survived by one daughter, Angie and her husband, Terry Christy; one son, Michael Kirk and his wife, Manda; and two granddaughters, Halie Christy and Josie Kirk.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Judy Houser; and a grandson Devin Kirk.KIRK - All services for Carol A. Kirk, who died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, are private at Carol's request and have been entrusted to the care of the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Funeral Home Thompson-Miller Funeral Home

124 E North St

Butler , PA 16001

724-287-3706 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close