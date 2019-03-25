Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lynn Klein. View Sign



Carol Lynn Klein, 62, of Slippery Rock passed away at 3:55 a.m. Sunday at her residence after an extended illness.Carol was born Oct. 24, 1956, in New Castle, to Jennings and Betty Rosensteel English.Carol was a member of West Liberty United Methodist Church.She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid bingo winner.Carol is survived by her husband, Ken A. Klein, whom she married on May 22, 2004; three children, Tina (Brian) Keller of Mercer, Yvonne (Eric) Evans of Jacksonville, Fla., and Keith (Danielle) Grossman of Mount Lebanon; one stepson, Christopher (Kelli) Klein of Madison, Ohio; one sister, Bonnie English in Slippery Rock; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson.Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Sandy English.The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at 365 Hospice for their care.KLEIN - Visitation for Carol Lynn Klein, who died Sunday, March 24, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Friday at Slippery Rock United Methodist Church, 130 Franklin St., Slippery Rock.A memorial service will be held at noon Friday at the church with the Rev. Jim Lewis officiating.Arrangements were handled by Cunningham Funeral Home, 144 S. Pitt St., Mercer.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Butler Regional Cancer Center, 102 Technology Dr., Butler, PA 16001.Please visit www.cunninghamfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Cunningham Funeral Home - Mercer

