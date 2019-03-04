Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carole A. Bellis, 66, of Butler passed away Saturday at Butler Memorial Hospital following a nine year battle with breast cancer.

Born Dec. 19, 1952, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late John and Ann Urish Dobies.

She graduated from South Allegheny High School in 1971.

Carole graduated from IUP in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science degree and in 1994 from Butler County Community College with an associate degree in nursing.

Carole was retired from the Butler Area School District where she worked as a registered nurse.

She was a member of the East Butler Fireman's Club and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, camping and especially spending time with her family.

She was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Surviving are her husband, John Bellis, whom she married Feb. 11, 1983; two sons, John (Justine) Bellis of Grove City and Michael (Danielle) Bellis of Freedom; her sister, Janet (Richard) McNeel of Greensburg; her brother, John (Carol) Dobies of Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

BELLIS - Friends of Carole A. Bellis, who died Saturday, March 2, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 St. Wendelin Road, Butler, with the Rev. Matthew McClain officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Wendelin Cemetery.

