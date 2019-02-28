Caroline Catherine Christy, 77, of Butler passed away Tuesday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Sept. 6, 1941, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Violia (Bellew) Caldwell.
Caroline was a member of New Beginnings Free Methodist Church.
She enjoyed doing puzzles, watching the Steelers and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her three sons, Clyde L. (Jenny) McNeish Jr. of Hilliards, Kenneth R. (Billie Johnston) McNeish of Butler and Michael L. (Stacie) McNeish of Butler; a daughter, Tammy L. (Bill) Simpson of Polk; nine grandchildren, Kayla Flack, Mikie McNeish, Joshua McNeish, Marissa McNeish, Jessie McNeish, Marshal Simpson, Melanie McNeish, Shannon McNeish and Justin McNeish; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Jean Mehelich, Nancy Patton, Wilda Mueller and Dolores Cope; and a brother, Timothy Caldwell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Christy; her son, Danny Caldwell; four brothers, Bill, Dave, Wilbert and Kenneth Caldwell; and two sisters, Mary Dittman and Blanche Soisson.
CHRISTY - Friends of Caroline Catherine Christy, who died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 p.m. until the time of service at 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Pastor Jim Lewis officiating.
Burial will be private.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019