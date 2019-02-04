Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carolyn M. "Kit" Alter, 91, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully on Friday.

She was born Jan. 23, 1928, in New Kensington to the late Carl and Helen Shaner Stafford.

Kit was a 1944 graduate of Ken-High. She later graduated from Indiana State Teachers College, receiving two masters of education degrees.

Kit was a senior English teacher for 30 years and taught at Fox Chapel, Knoch and Highlands high schools. She retired from Highlands High School in 1991.

Kit was a member of the Pine Run Presbyterian Church in Allegheny Township, a founding member of Benefactors of Allegheny Township (BOAT) and a member of the Allegheny Township Historical Society.

She loved to travel all over the United States and abroad, and owned a second home in Winter Haven, Fla., for over 25 years.

In 1981, Kit developed her own funnel cake recipe and enjoyed traveling to fairs and festivals to make and sell them. She did so, alongside her family and friends, for over 20 years.

She enjoyed playing cards, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and supporting her granddaughter's passion for showing horses.

Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia (Robert) Walters-Heuser and her granddaughter, Trisha Heuser of Palm City, Fla., her sisters, Eileen (Hilary) Holste of Pittsburgh, and Patricia Gray of Sarver; and her sister-in-law, Virginia "Jean" Stafford of Winston Salem, N.C.

She is also survived by two cousins she raised from a young age, Emma Shaner Montgomery of Sharon, and John "Jack" (Linda) Shaner of Lower Burrell, and stepchildren Susan (Mark) Shearer-Jones, Dennis (Leona) Shearer, George Michael (Gay) Shearer, Ruth Ann (John) Alter-Vilsack, David (Carol) Alter, Keith (Kathleen) Alter, Clay Alter, and Jenny (Butch) Alter-Adams.

Kit is also survived by many grandchildren and step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kit was preceded in death by her husbands, George Walters, Edwin "Ed" Shearer and Roy "Bud" Alter; her brother, John "Jack" Stafford; her brother-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" Gray; her stepdaughter, Faye Alter-Gonzalez; and her grandson, Sean Montgomery.

ALTER - A memorial service for Carolyn M. "Kit" Alter, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be held at the convenience of the family at a time to be announced.

ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME of New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements.



Carolyn M. "Kit" Alter, 91, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully on Friday.She was born Jan. 23, 1928, in New Kensington to the late Carl and Helen Shaner Stafford.Kit was a 1944 graduate of Ken-High. She later graduated from Indiana State Teachers College, receiving two masters of education degrees.Kit was a senior English teacher for 30 years and taught at Fox Chapel, Knoch and Highlands high schools. She retired from Highlands High School in 1991.Kit was a member of the Pine Run Presbyterian Church in Allegheny Township, a founding member of Benefactors of Allegheny Township (BOAT) and a member of the Allegheny Township Historical Society.She loved to travel all over the United States and abroad, and owned a second home in Winter Haven, Fla., for over 25 years.In 1981, Kit developed her own funnel cake recipe and enjoyed traveling to fairs and festivals to make and sell them. She did so, alongside her family and friends, for over 20 years.She enjoyed playing cards, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and supporting her granddaughter's passion for showing horses.Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia (Robert) Walters-Heuser and her granddaughter, Trisha Heuser of Palm City, Fla., her sisters, Eileen (Hilary) Holste of Pittsburgh, and Patricia Gray of Sarver; and her sister-in-law, Virginia "Jean" Stafford of Winston Salem, N.C.She is also survived by two cousins she raised from a young age, Emma Shaner Montgomery of Sharon, and John "Jack" (Linda) Shaner of Lower Burrell, and stepchildren Susan (Mark) Shearer-Jones, Dennis (Leona) Shearer, George Michael (Gay) Shearer, Ruth Ann (John) Alter-Vilsack, David (Carol) Alter, Keith (Kathleen) Alter, Clay Alter, and Jenny (Butch) Alter-Adams.Kit is also survived by many grandchildren and step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Kit was preceded in death by her husbands, George Walters, Edwin "Ed" Shearer and Roy "Bud" Alter; her brother, John "Jack" Stafford; her brother-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" Gray; her stepdaughter, Faye Alter-Gonzalez; and her grandson, Sean Montgomery.ALTER - A memorial service for Carolyn M. "Kit" Alter, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be held at the convenience of the family at a time to be announced.ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME of New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements. Funeral Home Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.

217 Freeport Rd

New Kensington , PA 15068

(724) 335-1234 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close