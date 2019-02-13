Charles O. Siegfried Jr., 49, of Renfrew passed away on Friday at his residence.
He was born Jan. 7, 1970, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Charles Otto Siegfried and Mary (Gardner) Siegfried.
Charles enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels cars and listening to music.
Surviving are his mother, Mary V. Siegfried of Renfrew; a brother, Eric Siegfried of Butler; his aunt, Margaret Bondy of Mount Morris, Mich.; a niece; and his nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
SIEGFRIED - Private services and burial will be held for Charles O. Siegfried Jr., who died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
