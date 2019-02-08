Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Eugene English. View Sign

Clifford Eugene English, 86, claimed "Life is short," having lived it fully, dedicated to his wife of 66 years, Thelma English, and his loving family. He passed away surrounded by family at Shenango on the Green in New Wilmington on Thursday.

He was born April 30, 1932, in Worth Township, Butler County, to Charles Newton English and Olive Zuella Wimer English.

He resided in Portersville.

Clifford served in the U.S. Army.

He attended Portersville Bible Church.

He retired from Halstead Industries after 33 years of service.

Clifford was proud of his family, often busy helping and sharing in their lives. An avid outdoorsman and gardener, he had a great sense of humor and loved being surrounded by his family. His door was always open and he was eager to share a good story or the bounty of his meticulously-kept garden.

He married Thelma Jean Cooper on Nov. 29, 1952. Together, they created a home filled with love and laughter and graciously filled the lives of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with countless memories of gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, many family celebrations and fun.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; and a daughter, Karen Cline.

He is survived by his devoted wife; his sister, Patricia Wimer; his daughter, Brenda L. (R. Bruce) Benton; a son-in-law, Russell (Beverly) Cline; seven grandkids, Jason (Jessica) Benton, Michael (Julia) Cline, Ryan (Megan) Benton, Jodi (Matt) Mularski, Jenette Cline, Adam (Melissa) Benton and David (Julie) Cline; and 10 great-grandkids: Jane and Maggie Benton, Isabella, Madelyn and Liam Cline, Campbell and Henry Benton, Parker and Sadie Benton, and Audrey Cline.

ENGLISH - Friends of Clifford English, who died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, will be received at 10 a.m. followed by the celebration and memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Portersville Bible Church.

Interment will be at Portersville Bible Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.

Memorials can be made to the Clifford English Memorial, Portersville Bible Church, P.O. Box 155, Portersville, PA 16051.







Clifford Eugene English, 86, claimed "Life is short," having lived it fully, dedicated to his wife of 66 years, Thelma English, and his loving family. He passed away surrounded by family at Shenango on the Green in New Wilmington on Thursday.He was born April 30, 1932, in Worth Township, Butler County, to Charles Newton English and Olive Zuella Wimer English.He resided in Portersville.Clifford served in the U.S. Army.He attended Portersville Bible Church.He retired from Halstead Industries after 33 years of service.Clifford was proud of his family, often busy helping and sharing in their lives. An avid outdoorsman and gardener, he had a great sense of humor and loved being surrounded by his family. His door was always open and he was eager to share a good story or the bounty of his meticulously-kept garden.He married Thelma Jean Cooper on Nov. 29, 1952. Together, they created a home filled with love and laughter and graciously filled the lives of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with countless memories of gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, many family celebrations and fun.He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; and a daughter, Karen Cline.He is survived by his devoted wife; his sister, Patricia Wimer; his daughter, Brenda L. (R. Bruce) Benton; a son-in-law, Russell (Beverly) Cline; seven grandkids, Jason (Jessica) Benton, Michael (Julia) Cline, Ryan (Megan) Benton, Jodi (Matt) Mularski, Jenette Cline, Adam (Melissa) Benton and David (Julie) Cline; and 10 great-grandkids: Jane and Maggie Benton, Isabella, Madelyn and Liam Cline, Campbell and Henry Benton, Parker and Sadie Benton, and Audrey Cline.ENGLISH - Friends of Clifford English, who died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, will be received at 10 a.m. followed by the celebration and memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Portersville Bible Church.Interment will be at Portersville Bible Church Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.Memorials can be made to the Clifford English Memorial, Portersville Bible Church, P.O. Box 155, Portersville, PA 16051. Funeral Home Smith Funeral Home

421 New Castle St

Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012

(724) 794-2830 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close