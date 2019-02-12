Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Colleen Ann Trosky, 64, of Meridian passed away on Sunday while under the care of the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot after courageously battling cancer for four years.

Born March 23, 1954, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Colin Everitt and Ruth Schuetz Everitt.

Colleen was a member of the Whitestown Road Baptist Church.

She loved camping every weekend with her husband, Al, at the Wheel-In Campground. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her generous spirit and always enjoyed helping others. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Colleen leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 48 years, Alan Trosky of Butler, whom she married on Nov. 28, 1970; her children, Alan (Mary Jo) Trosky of Pittsburgh, James (Marcy) Trosky of West Grove, and Karen (Daniel) Joos of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Dylan Joos, Braeden Trosky and Danielle Joos; her siblings, Colin (Sue) Everitt, Daniel (Kathy) Everitt, Sandra (Donald) Thompson, Susan (Jim) Locksa and Margie (Nick) DiLucia, all of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.

TROSKY - Friends of Colleen Ann Trosky, who died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. Friday at Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township, with Pastor Robert Hurd officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Colleen's honor to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

