Craig Bonzo, 51, of Scott Township passed away on Sunday.
Craig was an assistant Scout Master of Troop 2 in Bridgeville and had served on the advancement committee. He helped his son Matt become an Eagle Scout.
He loved all Pittsburgh sports teams, and hardware.
Craig was the beloved husband for 25 years of Beth (Vespaziani) Bonzo; the loving father of Matthew Bonzo; the loving son of Sara (Stewart) and the late Wilmer Bonzo; loving son-in-law of Viola and the late Tony Vespaziani; beloved brother of Scott R. Bonzo and the late Michelle Bonzo; and the cherished brother-in-law of Toni Vespaziani.
BONZO - Family and friends of Craig Bonzo, who died Sunday, March 17, 2019, will be welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at William Slater II Funeral Service, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Carnegie Presbyterian Church, 219 Ewing Road, Carnegie, with the Rev. Dr. Colleen Molinaro officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet in the church.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2019
