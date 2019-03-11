Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig E. Cyphert. View Sign

Craig E. Cyphert, 48, of Slippery Rock, passed away Thursday due to natural causes at his home.

Born Sept. 29, 1970, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Milton E. and Gloria J. (Brothers) Cyphert, Sr.

Craig was a 1988 graduate of East Brady High School. He attended Mercyhurst University and FSU online where he studied criminology.

A U.S. Army veteran, Craig was a member of the special operations forces unit in Texas.

He worked as a jewelry model and dancer in Palm Springs, Calif., a manager and bartender at Shooters Billiard Hall in St. Joseph, Mo., was a manager and auditor at various motel chains, worked in construction, sawmills, drove truck, was a painter, cook, and an artist and designer.

Craig was skilled in martial arts, enjoyed horseshoes, pool, chess, music, scrabble, backyard BBQs, board games, crafts, writing poetry and stories, walks with his daughter, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Surviving are his mother, Gloria J. Brothers of Slippery Rock; his father, Milton E. Cyphert Sr. of St. Joseph, Mo.; one daughter, Brianna Marie; two brothers, Milton E. Cyphert Jr. of San Diego, Calif., and Jason E. Cyphert of Butler; one sister, Tashina C. Iron Cloud of Butler, two stepbrothers, Alvin Iron Cloud and Everette Iron Cloud, both of South Dakota; four stepsisters, Marcella Medoza, Mechelle Crazy Thunder, Wopilah Iron Cloud and Oloah Iron Cloud all of South Dakota; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Craig was preceded in death by his brother, Kison Iron Cloud.

CYPHERT - Friends of Craig E. Cyphert, who died Thursday, March 7, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Paul DeBacco of Crisswell Bible Baptist Church officiating.

