David L. Bartley, 75, of Karns City, Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County, a highly decorated U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and retired master sergeant, went peacefully to be with the Lord late Friday morning in the comfort of his home with his loving wife and dogs at his side.

David was born Jan. 14, 1944, in Clarion County. He was the son of the late Arthur and Mamie Clark Bartley.

He was a graduate of Clarion High School and of the Methodist faith.

He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. David had recently purchased a boat and was looking forward to fishing trips with his wife.

Mr. Bartley had a 22-year military career, serving with distinction as an E8 master sergeant.

David served multiple tours in Vietnam. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal w/3 Bronze Service Stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 DVC, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm and the Meritorious Service Medal. He also had been stationed several times in Germany.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Smith Bartley, whom he married in Bov, Denmark, on May 26, 1986.

Also surviving are two daughters, Mary Sorbel of Keil, Ill., and Carol Remini of Clarksville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Christina, Landry, Heather and Katlin; three great-grandchildren; a stepson, Anthony Fox, and his wife, Jennifer, of Connersville, Ind.; three brothers, James, Donald and Thomas Bartley; two sisters, Sara Hopper and Kate McKinney; five step grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren.

He also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by a daughter; a stepson; three brothers; and two sisters.

BARTLEY - Burial with military honors for David L. Bartley, who died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville, Ind.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.

Memorial contributions may be made to at , or the at .

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit







