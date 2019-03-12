Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David P. "Dave" Bly. View Sign

David P. Bly, 63, of Karns City died suddenly at his home on Sunday.

Born Aug. 13, 1955, in Butler, he was the son of Roland L. and Joan M. (Platz) Bly.

On Aug. 23, 1975, Dave married the former Brenda Szalankiewicz at St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Dave and Brenda enjoyed 43 years together. She survives.

Dave was a 1973 Karns City High School graduate and he was briefly employed by Michigan Limestone. He then began a career at Indspec Chemical, where he retired after 41 years.

Dave and Brenda owned Bly's Beer Distributor in Bradys Bend for a few years and most recently, he worked at Back Door Beverage in Cowansville.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 488 and the Sons of Italy in Bradys Bend, where he enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Dave coached youth baseball and football when his children were younger, he enjoyed boating and fishing, was an avid hunter, was a member of the Queenstown Hunt Club, enjoyed golfing, camping in Tionesta, and above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Dave was skilled at building and construction. He was proud of the home and the "Sons of Queenstown" garage he built, where he enjoyed hanging out with his buddies. He will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda L. Bly of Karns City; one son, Josh, and his wife, Darian Bly, of West Sunbury; one daughter, Lindsay, and her husband, Ben Green, of Karns City; two grandsons, Knox and Kim Green; and two granddaughters, Avery and Milania Bly.

Dave is also survived by his parents, Roland and Joan Bly of Karns City; seven brothers, Joe (Debbie) Bly, Bruce (Dianne) Bly, Jeff (Amy) Bly, Bryan (Susie) Bly, Steve (Lori) Bly, Mike Bly and Greg Bly; five brothers-in-law, Jim (Cindy) Szalankiewicz, John (Linda) Szalankiewicz, Joe Szalankiewicz, Mike (Linda) Szalankiewicz and Bruce (Kathy) Junker; three sisters-in-law, Denise (Walter) Ripple, Elaine (Todd) Marshall and Karen (David) Conrad; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Bruce and Margie Junker; and one sister and brother-in-law, Toni and Bill Scott.

BLY - A private memorial service for David P. Bly, who died Sunday, March 10, 2019, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dave's name to the American Legion Post 488, 975 State Route 68, East Brady, PA 16028. The money will be used to support the local chapter of the s.

To view or express condolences, please visit



