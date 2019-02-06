David Russell Mohr, 73, of Cranberry Township passed away on Monday in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Aug. 15, 1945, in Zelienople, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Ruthene Sidle Mohr.
Dave proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was the owner and operator of Dave's No. 1 Bumpers of Cranberry Township for 20 years.
Dave liked watching movies and loved to travel. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Dave will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Dave leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 49 years, Sandra L. Drake Mohr, whom he married June 2, 1969; his two children, David Wayne Mohr of Mars and Ursula Ann Mohr of Cranberry Township; his two grandchildren, Brock and Bryce Mohr; and his brother, Paul Keith Woods of Colorado.
MOHR - Friends of David Russell Mohr, who died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019