Diana Joseph, 80, of Butler, passed away Saturday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice Unit.

She was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Butler, to the late Nicola E. Joseph and Sophie Sams Joseph.

Diana worked as a waitress for the Morgan Diner in Butler.

She enjoyed her 1966 GTO convertible and being a fashion trend setter. She enjoyed life and loved her canine friend, Hannah.

Diana is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and Donald Joseph; and four sisters, Martha Renfrew, Dolores Bynum, Sylvia Joseph and Norma Cirillo.

JOSEPH - A funeral service for Diana Joseph, who died Saturday, March 2, 2019, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Butler County Memorial Park, 380 Evans City Road, Butler.

Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorials are suggested to the VNA Inpatient Hospice, 115 Technology Drive, Butler, PA 16001.

124 E North St

Butler , PA 16001

