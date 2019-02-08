Dianna D. Tack, 71, of Butler passed away on Thursday in the emergency room at Butler Memorial Hospital.
|
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
