Dolores L. "Honey" Giesler, 81, of Sarver passed away on Thursday at her home.
Born May 29, 1937, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of Charles E. Lincolnand Lillie C. Kennedy Lincoln.
Honey had worked atPullman Standard Credit Union.
She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, the Sarver Vets and the White Star Club.
She enjoyed country music, gambling, was an avid Steelers fan, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Wayne (Toni) Giesler Jr. of Fenelton,Penny K. (Denny) Bacher of Cabot,Heidi D. Bringenberg of Freeport, and Cody C. (Stacy) Giesler of Aliquippa;four brothers, Paul (Betty) Lincoln of Tarentum,Jack (Della) Lincoln of Butler,Wayne (Helen) Lincoln of Butler, and Bob (Terri) Lincoln of Bairdsford; her sister, Joan (Jim) Adamik of Tarentum;six grandchildren, Kelly (Rick) Kimsey, Kayla (Jeremy) Gugino, Dakota (Shane) McNair, Tanner Bringenberg, Kamryn Giesler and Zach Giesler;and fourgreat-grandchildren, Adelyn and Emery Gugino, and Marley and Lennon Kimsey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Giesler, who died on Oct. 25, 2010; one brother, Charles Lincoln; one sister, Ann Moore; one granddaughter, Megan Dietz; and one great-granddaughter, Lillie Kimsey.
GIESLER - Friends of Dolores L. "Honey" Giesler, who died Thursday, March 14, 2019, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Lutheran Church,with the Rev. Ben Berteauofficiating.Everyone is to meet at the church.
Interment will follow in St. Luke Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke Lutheran Church or St. Jude Hospital.
