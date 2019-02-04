Donald Gary Swanson, 73, of Butler, passed away Thursday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
|
Born Dec. 9, 1945, in DuBois, he was a son of the late Albert A. and Naomi Hanner Swanson.
Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He retired from Butler Armco after 30 years as a laborer and crane operator.
Gary is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan Kellen Swanson; two sons, Arthur Swanson and his wife, Jennifer, of New Holland, and Shaun Swanson and his wife, Tracy, of Butler; one brother, William Swanson and his wife, MaryAnn, of Butler; and three grandsons, Dustin, Noah and Zachary.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Swanson.
SWANSON - There will be no visitation for Donald Swanson who died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family requests memorial donations to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA, 16053.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
