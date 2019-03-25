Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donna Jean Osborne Rice, 83, passed away Saturday at Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields.

Donna was born May 11, 1935, in Portersville. She was the daughter of the late William Francis and Elsie Leona Taylor Osborne. She was one of six children.

Donna was a rural mail carrier for Harmony for 32 years. She loved interacting with her customers.

She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Reformed Church in Zelienople. She loved to sing! She was a member of the church choir and "Hymns for Him," which went to senior living homes to bring the joy of our Lord and Savior through hymns.

She also enjoyed decorating cakes, art, painting, photography, reading, gardening and helping to tend to the horses and animals at the barn.

Most of all, she enjoyed loving on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna was known for her infectious smile, laugh and hugs and kisses.

She is survived by her loving husband, Harvey LaVerne Rice, whom she married on May 14, 1953; two brothers, John Milton (Virginia) Osborne of Prospect and David Eugene (Doris) Osborne of Prospect; two daughters, Debra J. (Stanley) Shreve of Union City and Kathleen J. (Neal) Lutz of Prospect; seven grandchildren, Shawn C. Evans of Prospect, Mary E. (Joseph) von Merveldt of Sebring, Fla., Jesse A. (Shanna) Evans of Harmony, Katherine J. (Travis) Czech of Erie, William E. (Kristin) Shreve of Prospect, Adam L. (Katie) Lutz of Prospect and Amanda J. (Ryan) Campbell of Union City; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Ella Osborne, William Lee Osborne, Wayne Allen Osborne and Robert Francis Osborne.

RICE - A celebration of life service for family and friends of Donna Jean Osborne Rice, who died Saturday, March 23, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



