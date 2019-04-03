Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lynn Dawson. View Sign

Donna Lynn Dawson, 52, of Cranberry Township passed away on Friday.

Born Aug. 25, 1966, she was the daughter of Neil and Emily Robertson.

Donna worked for UPMC.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.

She was a very caring person who was always smiling and willing to help everyone. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Donna was the beloved mother of Chelsea (Tilynn) Dawson; loving grandmother of Madison Brown-Dawson; loving sister of Debbie (Jeff) Gray, Julie (Mike) Wells, Doreen (Ed) Sangricco, Karen (Kenny) Cook, Neil (Kellie) Robertson and Robert (Dorene) Kocis.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

DAWSON - A celebration of the life of Donna Lynn Dawson, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, will be held at noon Saturday at Dutilh United Methodist Church, 1270 Dutilh Road, Cranberry Township.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to Dutilh United Methodist Church.

