Doreen Rose Sarah Lambert Osselborn, 57, of Butler passed away on Monday surrounded by her loving family following an illness.

Born April 6, 1961, in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Noe and Gertrude Bergin Lambert.

She co-owned, with her husband, Jersey Mike's Subs in Wexford, and then moved her career to McDonald's in Butler, where her illness forced her to retire.

During her kids' youth sports, she enjoyed being involved in the Prospect Boys and Girls Club and formerly served as president at the Slippery Rock High School Quarterback Club.

She was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. She enjoyed going to Toby Keith concerts, collecting anything rabbits, loved her dog, Annie, and her cat, Sassy.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Ronald Osselborn Sr., whom she married March 21, 1982; a son, Ken (Kasey) Osselborn Jr. of Bellaire, Ohio; a daughter, Sarah Osselborn at home; her siblings, Barbara (John) Butler of Virginia and William "Billy" Lambert of Plymouth, Vt.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

OSSELBORN - Per her request, there will be no visitation for Doreen Rose Sarah Lambert Osselborn, who died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

All are invited to Doreen's service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville.

Arrangements were entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, Prospect.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 240 Pullman Square, Butler, PA 16001.

www.raisleyfuneralhome.com



