Doris M. Crawford, 83, of Queenstown, Perry Township, Armstrong County died Tuesday at Sugarcreek Rest Home.

Born Sept. 18, 1935, in Summerville, she was the daughter of the Rev. Charles and Helen M. (Schrengost) Ferringer.

On Feb. 19, 1954, Doris married Donald G. Crawford. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1999.

She was a member of Queenstown United Methodist Church.

Doris proudly raised her six children and will be remembered as an excellent mother.

Surviving are three daughters, Cheryl Smith of Natrona Heights, Brenda (Dale) John of East Brady, and Mary Beth Crawford of Sarver; three sons, Donald (Mary) Crawford of Queenstown, Brian (Lisa) Crawford of Tennessee, and Scott (Dawn) Crawford of Chicora.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Crystal, Angela, Megan, Brayden, Geoffrey, Jessica, Kevin and Adam; eight great-grandchildren, Nolan, Alana, Taylor, Caleb, Alex, Avery, AJ and Anyston; and two sisters, Sally (Chick Kelly) McClaine and Pamela (Jack) Cauilfield.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two grandsons, Joshua and Patrick Crawford; three brothers, John, William and June; three sisters, Betty, Margaret and Mary; and one son-in-law, Dewayne Smith.

CRAWFORD - Friends of Doris M. Crawford, who died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Queenstown United Methodist Church, Petrolia, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. The Rev. Floyd Barnhart will officiate.

Private burial in Bradys Bend Cemetery will follow.

The Crawford family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Queenstown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 114, Petrolia, PA 16050.

