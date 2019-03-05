Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris M. Dilley. View Sign

Doris M. Dilley, 90, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Butler passed away Wednesday at the Bay Village of Sarasota Inc.

She was born Sept. 11, 1928, in Oakland Township, and was a daughter of the late Mark D. Moser and the late Ella E. Fretz Moser.

Ms. Dilley was a homemaker and raised four children.

She graduated from Butler High School in 1946.

Before relocating to Florida, she was a member of North Butler Presbyterian Church.

While living in Florida, she was a member of Sarasota Florida Pine Shores Presbyterian Church. She belonged to the GFWC Intermediate League of Butler, and she enjoyed crossword and word search puzzles, as well as traveling.

She is survived by three daughters, Beth Dilley Olwert of Sarasota, Fla., Dawn Agostini of Lake Grove, N.Y., and Jann Dilley of Butler; one son, Mark Dilley of Crossville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Paul Agostini and Scott Agostini; one brother, Jim Moser of Chicora; five nieces; and six nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Dilley Jr., whom she married on June 3, 1950, and who passed away on March 2, 1997; three brothers, Glenn Moser, Dean Moser and Donald Moser; and one sister, Anna Moser.

DILLEY - Friends of Doris M. Dilley, who died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, where funeral services will follow at 3 p.m.

Entombment will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorial donations can be made to the , Four Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; North Butler Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Butler Church Road, Chicora, PA 16025; or the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Online condolences can be given at



124 E North St

Butler , PA 16001

124 E North St

Butler , PA 16001

724-287-3706

Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

