Dorothy A. Bailey, 94, of Sacramento, Calif., died at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Sutter Medical Center after an illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy A. Bailey.
Born Sept. 26, 1924, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Raymond R. McCandless and Allene Rankin McCandless.
Dorothy is survived by and dearly missed by her daughter, Margaret Kelly of Sacramento, Calif.; and five grandchildren, Richard Bash of Ogden, Utah, Michele Rivas of Citrus Heights, Calif., Jason Bailey of Mantua, Ohio, Shad Bailey of Butler, and Heath Bailey of Hilliards, Pa.
She also is survived by nine great-grandchildren, Maria, Julia, Emmie Rivas of Citrus Heights, Calif., Ashlie Carbin of Parker, Little Terry Bailey of Butler, Liam Bailey of Butler, and Logan, Tristan and Aidan Bailey of Hilliards, Pa.; and four great-great-grandchildren, Zayden Rivas of Citrus Heights, Calif., Draven Martin Rivas of Rancho Cordova, Calif., and Hannah and Harley Carbin of Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Allene McCandless; her husband, Frank Bailey; her son, Terry Bailey; her sister, Edna McCandless O'Donnell; and two brothers, John and Russell McCandless.
BAILEY - Arrangements for Dorothy A. Bailey, who died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, were entrusted to AffordableCremation and Funeral Center, Sacramento, Calif.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019