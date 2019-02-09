Dorothy C. Stafford, 93, of Mars and formerly of Kalamazoo, Mich., passed away peacefully on Monday at Valencia Woods.
Born on Jan. 25, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Iva Cooper.
Dorothy was born and raised in Kalamazoo and moved to Marathon Key, Fla. She then lived in St. Augustine, Fla., before moving to Mars 12 years ago.
She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and playing bridge.
Dorothy loved people and was always happy spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her brother, Howard (Ann) Cooper of Ann Arbor, Mich.; her three children, Bonnie Bogart of Conifer, Colo., Gary (Irene) Bogart of Mars, and David (Gwenn) Bogart of Boulder, Wyo.; her grandchildren, Heath Bogart of Grosse Ile, Mich., Ben Bogart of Salt Lake City, Utah, Dr. Ryan Bogart of Chelsea, Mich., Brandon Bogart of Mars, and Ali (Tony) Dorchak of Brighton, Mich.; and her great-grandchildren, Hudson Bogart of Grosse Ile, Mich., and Makayla Dorchak of Brighton, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Stafford.
STAFFORD - Friends of Dorothy C. Stafford, who died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Valencia Woods, 85 Charity Place, Valencia.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the St. Barnabas Free Care Fund, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044.
