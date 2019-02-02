Douglas Scott Myers, 64, of Hampstead, N.C., passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, of cancer.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1954, in Butler, the son of Thomas A. and G. Maxine Myers.
He graduated from Butler High School in 1972.
Doug was employed as a surveyor at Pedersen and Pedersen Inc., of Valencia, until his retirement in 2013.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood carving.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two children, Sean Myers and Erin Wunderlin of Pittsburgh; his mother, Maxine of Butler; a brother, Thomas J. Myers of Snow Hill, Md.; a sister, Nancy R. McMillen of North Washington; and three grandchildren.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Thomas A. Myers; and a brother, Mark S. Myers.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2019