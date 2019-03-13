Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward E. "Ed" Brown. View Sign

Edward E. Brown, 87, of Butler passed away Monday at the Orchards of Saxonburg.

Ed was born July 30, 1931, in Unionville. He was the son of the late Howard G. and Dorothy Cousins Brown.

Ed was a self-employed mechanic and the owner of Brown's Garage in Renfrew.

He always loved racing. He drove himself, then owned his car and was pit crew for his little brother, Paul #123, for many years.

He is survived by his two sons, John M. Brown of Renfrew, and Eddie H. (Denise) Brown of Saxonburg; and his daughter, Connie B. (William) Rodgers of Butler.

He is also survived by his two grandsons, Cory (Sloane) Brown of Renfrew, and Ethan Rodgers of Butler; two granddaughters, Jenna Rodgers of Butler, and Ashley Brown of Saxonburg; a great-granddaughter, Teagan Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Brown Campbell; his brother, Paul Brown; his cousin who was raised as his brother, Bruce Cousins; his infant son; an infant grandson; his infant granddaughter, Cody Rodgers; and an infant sister.

BROWN - Funeral arrangements are private for Edward E. Brown, who died Monday, March 11, 2019.

Interment will be at Northside Cemetery in Butler.

Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



201 E Cunningham St

Butler , PA 16001

Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler , PA 16001
(724) 287-2123
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close