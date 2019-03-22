Edward L. Flanders, 77, of Cabot passed away on March 6 at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward L. "Ed" Flanders.
Born Nov. 10, 1941, in Kittanning, he was the son of Fredrick W. Flanders and Catherine Snee Flanders.
Ed was the owner and founder of E.L. Flanders Appliance, which he started in 1968. He had worked at C.L. Risch and Sons in Cabot for many years.
He was a member of the Hannahstown Baptist Church.
He enjoyed outdoor activities and working on tractors.
Surviving are his wife, Janet F. Flanders, whom he married Dec. 23, 1960; his children, Michelle Casey, Michael Flanders, Edward Flanders, Tambrea Nardelli, Kevin Flanders, Nickolas Flanders and Gage Flanders; his sister, Betty Stiveson; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Fredrick Flanders; and three sisters, MaryJane Forester, Genevieve Shall and Mildred Vojtella.
FLANDERS - A memorial service for Edward L. Flanders, who died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Hannahstown Road Baptist Church, 250 Hannahstown Road, Cabot.
Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, was entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 22, 2019