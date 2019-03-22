Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward L. "Ed" Flanders. View Sign



Born Nov. 10, 1941, in Kittanning, he was the son of Fredrick W. Flanders and Catherine Snee Flanders.

Ed was the owner and founder of E.L. Flanders Appliance, which he started in 1968. He had worked at C.L. Risch and Sons in Cabot for many years.

He was a member of the Hannahstown Baptist Church.

He enjoyed outdoor activities and working on tractors.

Surviving are his wife, Janet F. Flanders, whom he married Dec. 23, 1960; his children, Michelle Casey, Michael Flanders, Edward Flanders, Tambrea Nardelli, Kevin Flanders, Nickolas Flanders and Gage Flanders; his sister, Betty Stiveson; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Fredrick Flanders; and three sisters, MaryJane Forester, Genevieve Shall and Mildred Vojtella.

FLANDERS - A memorial service for Edward L. Flanders, who died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Hannahstown Road Baptist Church, 250 Hannahstown Road, Cabot.

Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, was entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Please visit



Edward L. Flanders, 77, of Cabot passed away on March 6 at his home.Born Nov. 10, 1941, in Kittanning, he was the son of Fredrick W. Flanders and Catherine Snee Flanders.Ed was the owner and founder of E.L. Flanders Appliance, which he started in 1968. He had worked at C.L. Risch and Sons in Cabot for many years.He was a member of the Hannahstown Baptist Church.He enjoyed outdoor activities and working on tractors.Surviving are his wife, Janet F. Flanders, whom he married Dec. 23, 1960; his children, Michelle Casey, Michael Flanders, Edward Flanders, Tambrea Nardelli, Kevin Flanders, Nickolas Flanders and Gage Flanders; his sister, Betty Stiveson; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Fredrick Flanders; and three sisters, MaryJane Forester, Genevieve Shall and Mildred Vojtella.FLANDERS - A memorial service for Edward L. Flanders, who died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Hannahstown Road Baptist Church, 250 Hannahstown Road, Cabot.Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, was entrusted with arrangements.Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Fox Funeral Home

410 W. Main St

Saxonburg , PA 16056

724-352-1133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close