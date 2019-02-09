Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward W. "Tutsel" Reitler Jr.. View Sign

Edward W. "Tutsel" Reitler Jr., 69, of Olive Street, Karns City went to be with the Lord late Thursday night at the Chicora Medical Center.

Edward was born May 11, 1949, in Kittanning. He was the son of the late Edward Wayne Sr. and Anna Burdette Reitler.

He was a 1967 graduate of Union High School in Rimersburg.

Tutsel was a longtime active member of Zion Assembly Church of God in Karns City, where he taught Sunday school and served as a deacon for more than 35 years.

Ed enjoyed gardening and making sauerkraut and sausage.

He retired from the maintenance department of Evergreen Paper Co. in Olmsted, Ohio, following 38 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, evangelist Brenda L. Bowser Reitler, whom he married on Nov. 27, 1976, at the Karns City Church of God of Prophecy.

Also surviving are four children, Dustin L. Reitler of Akron, Ohio, Sarah J. Reitler of New Castle, Ashley F. Reitler and her fiancé, Ethan Miller, of Karns City, and Brittany N. Smith and her husband, Tyler, of Clarksburg, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Camilla, Xander, Jordan and Nolan; a granddaughter on the way; eight sisters, Kay Grafton and her husband, Stan, Judy Aites, Cheryl McGinnis and her husband, Don, Connie Conner and her husband, Galen, Monessa Marano, Debb Reitler, Dolly Bowser and her husband, Kenny, and Nancy Chritchfield.

He also is survived by a number of brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and "Gracie" the granddog.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law; two brothers; and two sisters.

REITLER - Friends of Edward W. "Tutsel" Reitler Jr., who died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday from the funeral home with Zion Assembly Church of God Bishop Lanny Carter officiating.

Memorial contributions in Edward's name may be made to Zion Assembly Church of God, P.O. Box 337, Karns City, PA 16041.

For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit



