Elizabeth "Betty" J. Morris, 93, formerly of New Sewickley Township passed away on Wednesday while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.
Born July 16, 1925, in East Palestine, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Andrew R. Morris and Anna Rose Sanderbeck Morris.
Betty was a member at St. Gregory Catholic Church and a former member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.
Betty was employed as a teacher in four states including California, Washington, Oregon and Pennsylvania before retiring from teaching from the Center Township School District.
She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory her siblings, Paul F. Morris and Patricia A. Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by seven brothers, Joseph E. Morris, Philip C. Morris, Andrew J. Morris, Robert L. Morris, Francis C. Morris, John L. Morris and William A. Morris.
MORRIS - Friends of Elizabeth "Betty" J. Morris, who died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.
Betty will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019