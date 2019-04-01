Ellen P. (Beneigh) McElhaney, 74, of Chicora died Friday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice Unit in Butler.
She was born on May 12, 1944, in Butler to the late Paul and Mildred (Greenert) Beneigh.
Ellen previously worked for Butler Memorial Hospital in the purchasing department and she also was a teacher's aide for the Armstrong School District.
She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Butler and belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star.
Ellen was a volunteer at Katie's Kitchen and she was the recipient of the 2016 Lauretta Woodson award.
She enjoyed her family and friends' monthly card club, her flower beds and the Outer Banks.
Ellen loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to their various events.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Tracy (Will) Patton of Chicora, Megan (Brian) Lineman of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Amy (Jason) Ligas of Indiana, Pa.; her eight grandchildren, Courtney, Colton, Justin, Chloe, Marra, Sarah, Reed, and Avery; and her sister, Debra (John) Sonntag of Grove City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McElhaney, who passed away on Oct. 22, 2001.
MCELHANEY - Family and friends of Ellen P. (Beneigh) McElhaney, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.
Additional viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Neal and the Rev. Joseph Boomhower co-officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Chicora.
Ellen's family asks that memorial contributions please be given to Katie's Kitchen, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, Pa 16001.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.snydercrissman.com.
St Mark Evangelical Lutheran
201 W Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2019