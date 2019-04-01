Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen P. McElhaney. View Sign





She was born on May 12, 1944, in Butler to the late Paul and Mildred (Greenert) Beneigh.



Ellen previously worked for Butler Memorial Hospital in the purchasing department and she also was a teacher's aide for the Armstrong School District.



She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Butler and belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star.



Ellen was a volunteer at Katie's Kitchen and she was the recipient of the 2016 Lauretta Woodson award.



She enjoyed her family and friends' monthly card club, her flower beds and the Outer Banks.



Ellen loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to their various events.



Left behind to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Tracy (Will) Patton of Chicora, Megan (Brian) Lineman of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Amy (Jason) Ligas of Indiana, Pa.; her eight grandchildren, Courtney, Colton, Justin, Chloe, Marra, Sarah, Reed, and Avery; and her sister, Debra (John) Sonntag of Grove City.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McElhaney, who passed away on Oct. 22, 2001.



MCELHANEY - Family and friends of Ellen P. (Beneigh) McElhaney, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.



Additional viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Neal and the Rev. Joseph Boomhower co-officiating.



Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Chicora.



Ellen's family asks that memorial contributions please be given to Katie's Kitchen, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, Pa 16001.



Condolences can be expressed to the family at



Ellen P. (Beneigh) McElhaney, 74, of Chicora died Friday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice Unit in Butler.She was born on May 12, 1944, in Butler to the late Paul and Mildred (Greenert) Beneigh.Ellen previously worked for Butler Memorial Hospital in the purchasing department and she also was a teacher's aide for the Armstrong School District.She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Butler and belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star.Ellen was a volunteer at Katie's Kitchen and she was the recipient of the 2016 Lauretta Woodson award.She enjoyed her family and friends' monthly card club, her flower beds and the Outer Banks.Ellen loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to their various events.Left behind to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Tracy (Will) Patton of Chicora, Megan (Brian) Lineman of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Amy (Jason) Ligas of Indiana, Pa.; her eight grandchildren, Courtney, Colton, Justin, Chloe, Marra, Sarah, Reed, and Avery; and her sister, Debra (John) Sonntag of Grove City.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McElhaney, who passed away on Oct. 22, 2001.MCELHANEY - Family and friends of Ellen P. (Beneigh) McElhaney, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.Additional viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Neal and the Rev. Joseph Boomhower co-officiating.Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Chicora.Ellen's family asks that memorial contributions please be given to Katie's Kitchen, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, Pa 16001.Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.snydercrissman.com Religious Service Information St Mark Evangelical Lutheran

201 W Jefferson St

Butler, PA 16001

Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close